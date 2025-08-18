Stuntman set ablaze for cover of Pink Floyd’s 1975 album 'Wish You Were Here' dies

Ronnie Rondell, Jr., the American stuntman who appeared on the cover of Pink Floyd's 1975 album Wish You Were Here, has died.

An obituary announcement posted online reveals that Rondell passed away Aug. 12, at the age of 88.

The cover of Wish You Were Here, from design studio Hipgnosis, was photographed by Aubrey "Po" Powell, and featured two businessmen shaking hands, one of which was Rondell, who was set on fire.

In addition to the Wish You Were Here cover, Rondell appeared in TV and movies, including 1974's Blazing Saddles, 1987's Lethal Weapon and 1994's The Crow.

