The Struts releasing new version of 'Could Have Been Me' featuring Queen's Brian May

The Struts are releasing a new version of their breakout hit "Could Have Been Me" featuring Queen guitarist Brian May.

The updated track is due out Sept. 3. You can presave it now and check out a teaser video streaming on YouTube.

If you've heard the original "Could Have Been Me," or any other Struts song, then you already know that The Struts are deeply influenced by Queen. So it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that frontman Luke Spiller is "absolutely ecstatic" about collaborating with May, who he calls his "hero."

"This song is all about seizing your dreams and living life to the fullest, no matter the obstacles," Spiller says. "It's a powerful anthem that reminds us to chase what sets our souls on fire. Collaborating with Brian on this track is a dream realized, and I can't wait for you all to feel the energy and inspiration behind it."

"Working with Luke and The Struts has been a joyous journey for me," May adds. "I became obsessed with this great song ever since I was inspired by the original version and felt an uncontrollable urge to mess with it! It carries a great positive message for rebellious kids of all ages. And, together, WE ROCK!!"

"Could Have Been Me" was released in 2013 in The Struts' native U.K. before it became a hit in the U.S. in 2015 and appears on the band's debut album, Everybody Wants. It was later featured in the 2021 animated movie Sing 2.

The Struts are currently touring the U.S. celebrating the 10th anniversary of Everybody Wants.

