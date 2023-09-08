The Struts premiere new song "Rockstar" off 'Pretty Vicious' album

The Struts have premiered a new song called "Rockstar," a track off the band's upcoming album, Pretty Vicious.

In describing "Rockstar," frontman Luke Spiller says, "I love moments like that in an album when you don't have to be super serious."

"Not everything has to be 'Imagine' by John Lennon," Spiller muses. "We were just thinking, let's inject this record with some light-hearted fun. We recorded it in like two takes, and it's one of the most energetic songs on the album."

"Rockstar" also pays tribute to late songwriter Jim Steinman, who famously worked with Meat Loaf and Bonnie Tyler.

You can listen to "Rockstar" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Pretty Vicious, the follow-up to 2020's Strange Days, will be released November 3. It also includes the single "Too Good at Raising Hell."

The Struts will launch a U.S. tour in support of Pretty Vicious in November.

