The Struts opening shows for Def Leppard

The Struts will be strutting their stuff for Def Leppard fans.

The "Could Have Been Me" outfit will be opening for selects shows during the "Pour Some Sugar on Me" rockers' upcoming summer tour. The shows take place July 1 in Bangor, Maine, and July 20 in Bethel, New York.

Other openers on the trek, which spans from June 23 in Rogers, Arkansas, to Aug. 31 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, include Extreme and Poison's Bret Michaels.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For more ticket info, visit DefLeppard.com.

The Struts' 2025 schedule also includes playing festivals such as Boardwalk Rock and Rocklahoma. Meanwhile, frontman Luke Spiller is releasing his debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine, on April 25.

