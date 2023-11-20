The Struts announce livestream for upcoming Los Angeles show

THE STRUTS ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

The Struts have announced a livestream for their upcoming show in Los Angeles.

The concert takes place on December 10 and will stream via the platform Veeps. For more info, visit Veeps.com/thestruts.

The Struts are currently on their U.S. Remember the Name tour in support of their new album, Pretty Vicious. The LA show is the closing date on the trek.

Pretty Vicious, the fourth Struts album, is out now. It includes the single "Too Good at Raising Hell."

