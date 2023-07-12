The Struts announce fall US tour, premiere "Too Good at Raising Hell" video

The Struts have added a fall leg to their U.S. Remember the Name tour.

The newly announced dates kick off November 6 in Louisville, Kentucky, and wrap up December 10 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheStruts.com.

Along with the tour news, The Struts have premiered the video for their latest single, "Too Good at Raising Hell." The clip features frontman Luke Spiller lounging around in devil horns and generally reflects the risqué lyrics of the song.

You can watch the "Too Good at Raising Hell" video streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Too Good at Raising Hell" premiered in June. It follows The Struts' 2022 single, "Fallin' with Me," and their 2020 album, Strange Days.

The Struts are currently in the middle of their summer Remember the Name tour, which concludes July 23 in Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.