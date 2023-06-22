Stone Temple Pilots, Hoobastank performing at Ed Asner Family Center charity concert

Milo Nichols; Nederlander/Asner House

By Josh Johnson

Stone Temple Pilots and Hoobastank are set to perform at an upcoming benefit concert in support of the Ed Asner Family Center.

The show takes place September 9 at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The bill also includes Beatles legend Ringo Starr, as well as Toto, Men at Work's Colin Hay and blues rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Ed Asner Family Center, named after the late actor, supports individuals with special needs and their families. For more info, visit EdAsnerFamilyCenter.org.

