Stone Temple Pilots + Collective Soul performing at Green Bay Packers Kickoff Weekend festival

Stone Temple Pilots and Collective Soul are playing the Green Bay Packers' Kickoff Weekend festival.

The free event will be held September 23 outside of the Packers' famed Lambeau Field stadium. It celebrates the team's opening home game of the 2023 NFL season, taking place September 24.

For more info, visit Packers.com.

While STP isn't from Green Bay, or anywhere in Wisconsin, they may be looking for a new football team after the Chargers left their hometown of San Diego for Los Angeles. Collective Soul, meanwhile, hail from Georgia, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

