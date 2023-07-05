Stitched Up Heart shares new song "Possess Me" off upcoming '﻿To the Wolves﻿' album

Stitched Up Heart has a shared a new song called "Possess Me," a track off their upcoming album, To the Wolves.

The third studio effort from the "Finally Free" metallers will arrive September 1. It's the follow-up to 2020's Darkness, which features the Sully Erna collaboration "Lost."

You can listen to "Possess Me" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

To the Wolves also includes the previously released title track featuring Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate.

