Static-X wants to push 'Push It' to Platinum

Static-X is hoping the "it" in "Push It" will be a Platinum record.

The band has launched a campaign to get their signature song certified Platinum by the RIAA after learning that it had gone Gold.

In a Facebook video, Static-X's "AI mouthpiece X-Bot" asks that fans help to "'Push It' Platinum" or "get a shovel to the face."

"It's crazy how far this band has come in 25 years," says bassist Tony Campos. "Our fans are so incredible, and the streaming numbers are so consistent. At this point, the world would have to end for 'Push It' not to go platinum."

"Push It" originally appeared on Static-X's 1999 debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip, which has been certified Platinum.

Static-X will be touring alongside Mudvayne starting in September. The band's lineup includes a masked singer referred to as Xer0 in place of late frontman Wayne Static, who died in 2014.

