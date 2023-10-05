Static-X shares new '﻿Project Regeneration: Vol. 2'﻿ song, "Z0mbie"

Static-X has shared a new song called "Z0mbie," a track off the band's upcoming album, Project Regeneration: Vol. 2.

Like 2020's Project Regeneration: Vol. 1, Vol. 2 features the final vocal recordings and compositions of late frontman Wayne Static, who died in 2014. "Z0mbie," for example, is based on a guitar riff composed by Static and is sung by the masked vocalist Xer0, who's been fronting Static-X since the band reformed in 2018.

You can listen to "Z0mbie" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 will be released January 26, 2024. It also includes the previously released single "Stay Alive" and a cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Terrible Lie."

Static-X is launching a co-headlining tour with Sevendust Friday, October 6, in Houston.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.