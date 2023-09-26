Static-X delays ﻿'Project Regeneration: Vol. 2'﻿ album to January

Otsego Entertainment Group

By Josh Johnson

Static-X's upcoming Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 album will be arriving a few months later than originally scheduled.

The record, which was initially set to arrive on November 3, is now due out January 26, 2024.

Like 2020's Project Regeneration: Vol. 1, Vol. 2 features the final vocal recordings and compositions by late frontman Wayne Static. It includes the previously released single "Stay Alive" and a cover of the Nine Inch Nails song "Terrible Lie."

You can listen to clips of various Vol. 2 songs now via Static-X's Facebook.

Both Project Regeneration albums feature surviving members of Static-X's original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup — bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay — who reunited in 2018, four years after Static's death in 2014. The reformed Static-X has since been touring with an unidentified singer simply known as Xer0, who wears a mask onstage replicating Static's signature look.

Static-X will return to the road alongside Sevendust for the Machine Killer co-headlining tour, which kicks off October 6 in Houston.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!