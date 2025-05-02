Starset goes 'Head Over Heels' with Tears for Fears cover

Starset has released a cover of the Tears for Fears song "Head Over Heels."

The recording celebrates the 40th anniversary of the original track, which was released in 1985. You can listen to Starset's version now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

The "Head Over Heels" cover follows Starset's March single, "dark things." They also put out a number of one-off singles in 2024, including "TokSik."

Starset's most recent album is 2021's HORIZONS, which includes the single "INFECTED."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.