Starset announces 2024 US tour dates

Starset Perform At Rock City, Nottingham Katja Ogrin/Redferns (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Starset has announced a 2024 U.S. tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed Immersion: The Final Chapter, kicks off April 6 in Nashville and wraps up May 16 in Chicago. A press release declares that the trek will be the sci-fi-themed band's "most impressive tour yet."

"Framed by a dystopian futuristic narrative, the theme of this latest set of Demonstrations promises most-anticipated conclusions to narrative threads that have been woven into their multimedia experiences, through music, videos, and live performances," the release says.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StarsetOnline.com.

Starset's most recent album is 2021's Horizons. They also put out a collaborative single with Breaking Benjamin called "Waiting for the Sky to Change" in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!