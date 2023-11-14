Starset announces 2024 US tour dates

Starset has announced a 2024 U.S. tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed Immersion: The Final Chapter, kicks off April 6 in Nashville and wraps up May 16 in Chicago. A press release declares that the trek will be the sci-fi-themed band's "most impressive tour yet."

"Framed by a dystopian futuristic narrative, the theme of this latest set of Demonstrations promises most-anticipated conclusions to narrative threads that have been woven into their multimedia experiences, through music, videos, and live performances," the release says.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StarsetOnline.com.

Starset's most recent album is 2021's Horizons. They also put out a collaborative single with Breaking Benjamin called "Waiting for the Sky to Change" in 2022.

