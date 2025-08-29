Starset announces new album, ﻿SILOS'

Starset has announced a new album called SILOS.

The fifth studio effort from the sci-fi-themed rockers will arrive Sept. 12. It collects the seven one-off songs Starset has put out over 2024 and 2025, including the single "TOKSIK" and a cover of Tears for Fears' "Head Over Heels," as well as two previously unreleased original tracks and six interludes.

You'll also find a new cover of the Johnny Hates Jazz song "Shattered Dreams," which is out now.

SILOS is the follow-up to 2021's HORIZONS, which spawned the single "INFECTED." Here's the track list:

"praesens"

"DEGENERATE"

"SILOS"

"rise of messenger"

"DARK THINGS"

"SHATTERED DREAMS"

"temple of milton"

"BRAVE NEW WORLD"

"DYSTOPIA"

"HEAD OVER HEELS"

"SWAY"

"the antihero's journey"

"TOKSIK"

"at his altar"

"AD ASTRA"

"requiem of the order"

