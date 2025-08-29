Starset announces new album, ﻿SILOS'

'SILOS' album artwork. Fearless Records
By Josh Johnson

Starset has announced a new album called SILOS.

The fifth studio effort from the sci-fi-themed rockers will arrive Sept. 12. It collects the seven one-off songs Starset has put out over 2024 and 2025, including the single "TOKSIK" and a cover of Tears for Fears' "Head Over Heels," as well as two previously unreleased original tracks and six interludes.

You'll also find a new cover of the Johnny Hates Jazz song "Shattered Dreams," which is out now.

SILOS is the follow-up to 2021's HORIZONS, which spawned the single "INFECTED." Here's the track list:
"praesens"
"DEGENERATE"
"SILOS"
"rise of messenger"
"DARK THINGS" 
"SHATTERED DREAMS"
"temple of milton"
"BRAVE NEW WORLD" 
"DYSTOPIA"
"HEAD OVER HEELS"
"SWAY"
"the antihero's journey"
"TOKSIK"
"at his altar"
"AD ASTRA"
"requiem of the order"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!