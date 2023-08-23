Staind releases new ﻿'Confessions of the Fallen'﻿ track, "In This Condition"

Alchemy Recordings/BMG

By Josh Johnson

Staind has released a new song called "In This Condition," a track off their upcoming comeback album, Confessions of the Fallen.

"In This Condition," which you can listen to now via digital outlets, is the third cut Staind has shared off of Confessions of the Fallen, following "Lowest in Me" and "Cycle of Hurting." Lead single "Lowest in Me" hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Confessions of the Fallen is the first Staind album in 12 years. It arrives September 22.

Staind is currently on tour with Godsmack.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!