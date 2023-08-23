Staind releases new ﻿'Confessions of the Fallen'﻿ track, "In This Condition"

Staind has released a new song called "In This Condition," a track off their upcoming comeback album, Confessions of the Fallen.

"In This Condition," which you can listen to now via digital outlets, is the third cut Staind has shared off of Confessions of the Fallen, following "Lowest in Me" and "Cycle of Hurting." Lead single "Lowest in Me" hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Confessions of the Fallen is the first Staind album in 12 years. It arrives September 22.

Staind is currently on tour with Godsmack.

