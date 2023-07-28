Staind earns fifth #1 on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with "Lowest in Me"

Alchemy Recordings/BMG

By Josh Johnson

It's certainly been awhile since Staind was last at #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, but that's no longer the case.

The band's song "Lowest in Me," the lead single off their upcoming comeback album, Confessions of the Fallen, has reached the top spot on the ranking, 12 years after they last led Mainstream Rock Airplay in 2011 with "Not Again."

"Lowest in Me" is the fifth Staind single to reach #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, along with "Not Again," "So Far Away," "Right Here" and, of course, "It's Been Awhile."

Confessions of the Fallen, the first Staind album since 2011, arrives September 15.

Staind is currently on tour with Godsmack.

