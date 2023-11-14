Staind announces 2024 Tailgate tour with Seether, Saint Asonia & Tim Montana

Staind has announced a 2024 U.S. tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Tailgate Tour, begins April 22 in Brandon, Mississippi, and concludes May 15 in Pelham, Alabama. Seether, Saint Asonia and "Devil You Know" artist Tim Montana will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at noon local time, following a presale starting Wednesday, November 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StaindOfficial.com.

Staind will be supporting their new album, Confessions of the Fallen, which was released in September. It marks the band's first record in over 10 years.

