Staind announces 25th anniversary ﻿'Break the Cycle'﻿ tour

It's been awhile since Staind released their breakout album, Break the Cycle — nearly 25 years. To celebrate the upcoming milestone, the band has announced a 25th anniversary U.S. tour.

The outing stretches from Sept. 8 in Atlanta to Oct. 19 in Austin, Texas. The bill will also include Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder.

"25 years later to be touring, celebrating this album and bringing our music to our fans near and far is something really special," says frontman Aaron Lewis. "I'm looking forward to going out with these guys. It's like one big family reunion!"

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StaindOfficial.com.

Break the Cycle, Staind's third studio album, was released in 2001 and spawned the singles "It's Been Awhile," "Fade," "Outside" and "For You." It's certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Staind's most recent album is 2023's Confessions of the Fallen.

