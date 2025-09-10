(Square) Dance, Kid, Dance: Shinedown making Grand Ole Opry debut in October

Having conquered the worlds of rock and occasionally pop, Shinedown is now setting its sights on country music.

The "Three, Six, Five" band will be making its debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 10. Starting in 1925, the Opry is one of the longest-running radio broadcasts in U.S. history. Also airing online and on TV, it features live performances from the Grand Ole Opry House east of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. While it usually includes established and rising country stars, artists outside the genre sometimes appear, as well.

"We're beyond excited to make our Opry debut," says Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers. "Being a kid from Tennessee, most of my early memories were watching the Opry show every weekend with my grandmother and never considering standing on that legendary stage to even be an option. Now that it is, we couldn't be happier to be a part of such a historical year of Opry history."

The band's appearance is part of the Opry's 100th anniversary celebration, which is taking place throughout October. Get tickets at Opry.com.

Shinedown recently hit #1 on the rock chart with their latest single, "Killing Fields," following the #1 success of "Three, Six, Five" and "Dance, Kid, Dance."

