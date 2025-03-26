Spiritbox's Mike Stringer announces signature guitar line with Aristides

Spiritbox guitarist Mike Stringer has announced a new signature guitar line in collaboration with the company Aristides.

Dubbed the STX Collection, the line includes five distinct models and offers multiple string configurations.

"I first started playing Aristides guitars in 2015, and their instruments have shaped the overall sound of my band, our recordings, and my playing," Stringer says. "Today, after 10 years of playing their guitars, I am very proud and honored to announce the launch of the first ever Aristides artist collaboration line: The STX series. An offset model available in 6, 7, and 8 string configurations, focused on ergonomics, quality and precision."

"My entire career, I've been trying to find the instrument that covers all the ground I need," he continues. "We've accomplished this with the STX. I cannot wait for guitarists to get their hands on one!"

You can watch a playthrough video of Stringer jamming an STX guitar on the Spiritbox song "Perfect Soul" on YouTube.

For more info, visit AristidesInstruments.com.

"Perfect Soul" appears on the new Spiritbox album Tsunami Sea, out now. Spiritbox will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in April.

