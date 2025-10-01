Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante to perform theme for ﻿'2XKO﻿' video game

Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante will perform the theme for the upcoming video game 2XKO.

The track is called "Ties That Bind," and is described in a press release as a "powerful and anthemic soundscape that crescendos into an epic, soaring finale for players." It'll be released on Oct. 6 and is available now to presave.

2XKO is a 2v2 fighting game featuring characters from the League of Legends video game, which also inspired the Netflix animated series Arcane. It'll be released in early access for PC on Oct. 7.

LaPlante, meanwhile, released the collaborative song "End of You" with Evanescence's Amy Lee and Poppy in September. She's also set to launch a U.S. tour with Spiritbox in November in support of their new album, Tsunami Sea.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.