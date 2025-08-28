Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, Amy Lee & Poppy share new 'End of You' teaser

By Josh Johnson

It appears that the collaboration between Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, Evanescence's Amy Lee and Poppy has a title.

All three artists have shared a teaser video titled "End of You." Depending on who posted it, the clip starts with a closeup of either LaPlante, Lee or Poppy as you hear a lyric that sounds like, "'Cause the end of you is the start of life for me."

The trio hinted at the collaboration Tuesday with a photo of them standing beside each other, all sporting dark hair.

LaPlante and Poppy already made headlines earlier in 2025 when they were confused for each other during a Grammy red carpet interview.

