Spiritbox teases "new stuff on the horizon"

Spiritbox Perform At The O2 Institute Birmingham Katja Ogrin/Redferns (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Ready yourself for new Spiritbox music.

In an interview with NME, frontwoman Courtney LaPlante teases that the group has "new stuff on the horizon."

"I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised this year," she says.

Spiritbox put out their debut album, Eternal Blue, in 2021, which they followed with a new EP, Rotoscope, in 2022. Their latest release, the single "The Void," dropped in April.

"It's funny because we've written new stuff — I already want to write new stuff and outdo that," LaPlante says. "And I want to challenge myself to do that."

"Ultimately, it's all like, free therapy, writing," she continues. "I'm trying to keep it like that, not thinking about what our fans want to hear, or what you guys want to hear from us, just what comes out. My mindset is: 'Does it make me feel happy to get this message out and feel good to sing? Awesome. Let's cut it and put it on there.'"

Spiritbox will be touring the U.S. this fall alongside Shinedown and Papa Roach.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!