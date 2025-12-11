Spiritbox shares new 'Soft Spine' live video

Spiritbox has shared a new live video for "Soft Spine," a track off the band's new album, Tsunami Sea.

The performance was filmed during Spiritbox's November concert at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

"Southern California, we love you so much, but this next song doesn't go out to you," frontwoman Courtney LaPlante told the crowd in introducing "Soft Spine." "This next song goes out to everybody that I f****** hate."

You can watch the live "Soft Spine" video on YouTube.

Tsunami Sea, Spiritbox's sophomore full-length effort, was released in March. It also includes the single "Perfect Soul."

Outside of releasing and touring behind Tsunami Sea, LaPlante had a busy year collaborating with Amy Lee of Evanescence and Poppy on the song "End of You" and singing on the track "Ties That Bind" for the 2XKO video game.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

