Spiritbox, Poppy, Tom Morello featured on upcoming BABYMETAL album

BABYMETAL has announced a new album featuring guest spots from Spiritbox, Poppy and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

The record is called METAL FORTH and is due out June 13. Spiritbox is featured on a song called "My Queen" and Poppy guests on a track titled "from me to u," while the Morello collaboration is the previously released ""METAL!!!," which dropped in 2023.

"From me to u" will be the album's next single and premieres on Friday.

BABYMETAL will launch a U.S. tour in June. Openers include Black Veil Brides, Jinjer and Bloodywood.

