Spiritbox, Poppy, Tom Morello featured on upcoming BABYMETAL album

Capitol Records
By Josh Johnson

BABYMETAL has announced a new album featuring guest spots from Spiritbox, Poppy and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

The record is called METAL FORTH and is due out June 13. Spiritbox is featured on a song called "My Queen" and Poppy guests on a track titled "from me to u," while the Morello collaboration is the previously released ""METAL!!!," which dropped in 2023.

"From me to u" will be the album's next single and premieres on Friday.

BABYMETAL will launch a U.S. tour in June. Openers include Black Veil Brides, Jinjer and Bloodywood.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!