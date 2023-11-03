Spiritbox launches new video trilogy with 'The Fear of Fear' EP

Rise Records

By Josh Johnson

Spiritbox is celebrating the release of their new EP The Fear of Fear with a trilogy of videos.

The first clip, which accompanies the song "Ultraviolet" and features Courtney LaPlante in a warehouse surrounded by falling confetti and interpretive dancers, is streaming now on YouTube.

A video for "Angel Eyes" will follow on Friday, November 3, at 3 p.m. ET, before the series concludes with "Too Close/Too Late" on Saturday, November 4, at 3 p.m. ET.

Yo can listen to The Fear of Fear now via digital outlets. It also includes the singles "Cellar Door," "Jaded" and "The Void."

The Fear of Fear follows Spiritbox's 2021 debut album, Eternal Blue.

