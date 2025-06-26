Spiritbox heads to Wembley with Linkin Park: 'It's so incredible'

Linkin Park Perform At I-Days Festival 2025 Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA (Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Spiritbox will be playing London's famed Wembley Stadium Saturday while opening for Linkin Park. Speaking with Kerrang!, frontwoman Courtney LaPlante calls the gig an honor.

"There's not a lot of artists that would sell out Wembley Stadium that we might be a good match to open for," LaPlante says. "It's so incredible that a band like Linkin Park would invite us to share such a huge moment for them."

Ahead of performing in such a large and iconic venue, LaPlante says that she "would never have thought that anyone would hear our music in that context."

"We're about to see [what] 'Cellar Door' sounds like when it's blasted in a stadium that size," she says. "Let's see how that goes."

Following the Wembley show, Spiritbox will be back in the U.S. for a July 4 show at Milwaukee's Summerfest alongside Bad Omens.

Spiritbox's new album, Tsunami Sea, is out now. It includes the single "Perfect Soul."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

