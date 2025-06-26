Spiritbox heads to Wembley with Linkin Park: 'It's so incredible'

Spiritbox will be playing London's famed Wembley Stadium Saturday while opening for Linkin Park. Speaking with Kerrang!, frontwoman Courtney LaPlante calls the gig an honor.

"There's not a lot of artists that would sell out Wembley Stadium that we might be a good match to open for," LaPlante says. "It's so incredible that a band like Linkin Park would invite us to share such a huge moment for them."

Ahead of performing in such a large and iconic venue, LaPlante says that she "would never have thought that anyone would hear our music in that context."

"We're about to see [what] 'Cellar Door' sounds like when it's blasted in a stadium that size," she says. "Let's see how that goes."

Following the Wembley show, Spiritbox will be back in the U.S. for a July 4 show at Milwaukee's Summerfest alongside Bad Omens.

Spiritbox's new album, Tsunami Sea, is out now. It includes the single "Perfect Soul."

