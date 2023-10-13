Spiritbox drops new single, "Cellar Door"

Spiritbox has dropped a new single called "Cellar Door."

The track, which highlights frontwoman Courtney LaPlante's harsh vocals, is out now on digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Cellar Door" will appear on Spiritbox's upcoming EP The Fear of Fear, due out November 3. The six-track set also includes the songs "Jaded" and "The Void."

Spiritbox is currently on the road supporting Shinedown's Revolutions Live tour alongside Papa Roach.

