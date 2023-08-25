Spiritbox drops new single "Jaded" off upcoming 'The Fear of Fear' ﻿EP

Rise Records

By Josh Johnson

Spiritbox has dropped a new single called "Jaded."

The song will appear on the band's just-announced EP, The Fear of Fear. The six-track set, arriving October 27, will also include the previously released cut "The Void."

You can listen to "Jaded" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The Fear of Fear follows Spiritbox's 2022 Rotoscope EP. The group's most recent full-length album is 2021's Eternal Blue.

Spiritbox will be on tour alongside Shinedown and Papa Roach beginning September 3 in St. Louis.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

