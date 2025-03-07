Spiritbox draws from 'mythical, temporal rain forest' on brutal-yet-hopeful new album, 'Tsunami Sea'

Spiritbox's new album, Tsunami Sea, doesn't waste any time hitting you with a tsunami of sounds.

The record's opening track, "Fata Morgana," mixes brutal and airy instrumentation as frontwoman Courtney LaPlante's singing vacillates between clean and harsh vocals.

"The heavy parts are pretty in your face but then the choruses kind of bring you to this more dreamy moment, and I feel like that's kinda the record in a nutshell," guitarist Mike Stringer tells ABC Audio. "Whether it's emotionally or sonically, it's very heavy, it's dark, it's pretty bleak, but then there's moments of hope."

Between the Pantera "Mouth for War" stings of "Fata Morgana" and the what-if-Paramore-was-a-metal-band tone of "Perfect Soul," Tsunami Sea never stands still for too long. The riffs provide the soundtrack to LaPlante's lyrical journey, which, befitting of its title, continually makes references to water.

That language, LaPlante shares, was heavily inspired by her upbringing on Canada's Vancouver Island.

"Its identity is very visual, it kinda feels like you're transported into some, like, mythical, temporal rain forest," LaPlante says.

In writing for Tsunami Sea, LaPlante found herself drawn to the idea of how the places where we grow up are so intertwined with the people we become.

"It feels like the perfect parallel to try to explain the very complicated relationship that I have with mental health and living with very bad depression," she says.

Tsunami Sea is out now. Spiritbox will launch a U.S. tour in April.

