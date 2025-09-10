Spend Halloween in 'Santa Monica': Everclear releasing 30th anniversary edition of 'Sparkle and Fade'

By Andrea Dresdale

Everclear is currently on a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Sparkle and Fade — and now the album is getting an anniversary edition.

The 30th anniversary remastered deluxe edition is due Oct. 31, and will be available digitally and pressed on two translucent, kelly green vinyl LPs. The expanded release features remastered versions of all 14 original tracks, plus alternate versions, fan favorites and original demos. It also includes cover songs that were recorded around the same time as the album, including Tom Petty's "American Girl" and INXS' "Don't Change." You can preorder the album now.

Sparkle and Fade, released in 1995, was Everclear's first album, and it featured one of the band's signature hits, "Santa Monica," as well as "Heroin Girl." The cover features childhood photos of the three members of the band, and the songs were loosely inspired by frontman Art Alexakis' troubled youth.

Here's the Sparkle and Fade 30th anniversary version track listing:

Disc 1 – Side 1
"Electra Made Me Blind"
"Heroin Girl"
"You Make Me Feel Like A Whore"
"Santa Monica"
"Summerland"
"Strawberry"
"Heartspark Dollarsign"

Disc 1 - Side 2
"The Twistinside"
"Her Brand New Skin"
"Nehalem"
"Queen Of The Air"
"Pale Green Stars"
"Chemical Smile"
"My Sexual Life"

Disc 2 – Side 1
"Hateful"
"Rocket Tattoo"
"Annabella's Song"
"Happy Hour"

Disc 2 – Side 2
"American Girl"
"Don't Change"
"Sin City"
"Walk Don't Run"

