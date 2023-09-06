Soundgarden's Kim Thayil announces new signature guitar with Guild

Soundgarden's Kim Thayil has announced a new signature guitar with the guitar company Guild.

The Polara Kim Thayil is based on his beloved '78 S-100 Polara guitar and includes additional Soundgarden-inspired artwork, including a Badmotorfinger back cover and King Animal truss rod cover.

"This guitar did things which fit my personality," Thayil says of his original Guild. "My guitar style grew along with its characteristics. It did everything you wanted a guitar to do, but it just felt different."

Guild is also offering a limited USA Artist Edition of the Thayil guitar, which is limited to just 30 pieces.

For more info, visit GuildGuitars.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.