Soundgarden marks anniversary of Chris Cornell's death: "He was more than just an iconic musician"

Soundgarden has shared a Facebook post marking the anniversary of frontman Chris Cornell's death.

"We remember and honor the life and legacy of Chris Cornell, a voice that defined a generation and a soul that has resonated with millions," the "Black Hole Sun" rockers write. "He was more than just an iconic musician; he was a poet, a trailblazer, and an advocate for those who struggled in silence."

"We celebrate Chris Cornell's life, his art, and his undeniable impact on the world," the post continues. "Chris, your voice and spirit continue to echo in our hearts. Thank you for the music, the memories, and the inspiration. Rest in peace."

Cornell died the early morning of May 18, 2017, following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit on May 17. His death was ruled a suicide.

A posthumous covers album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, was released in 2020 and was nominated for the Best Rock Album Grammy.

If you're struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.