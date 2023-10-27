Sophie Lloyd celebrates Halloween with new "Enter Sandman" cover

By Josh Johnson

Sophie Lloyd is getting in the Halloween spirit with a new instrumental cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

The guitar virtuoso's rendition of the metal classic is accompanied by an appropriately spooky video, which features guest appearances by a snake and a tarantula. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Lloyd first made a name for herself with her viral YouTube shred covers, taking on songs by Nirvana, AC/DC and Guns N' Roses. Her channel caught the attention of Machine Gun Kelly, who recruited her for his live band.

Lloyd will release a new solo album called Imposter Syndrome on November 10. The title track features Halestorm's Lzzy Hale.

