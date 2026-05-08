A song of ice and blood: Watch Muse's video for 'Cryogen'

Muse has premiered the video for "Cryogen," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Wow! Signal.

The clip finds Matt Bellamy and company performing on ice in front of what appears to be a waterfall of blood. It's a fitting setting for a song that mentions the icy Jupiter moon of Europa in between Bellamy declaring, "Cryogen, I'm freezing over."

You can watch the "Cryogen" video streaming now on YouTube.

The Wow! Signal, the follow-up to 2022's Will of the People, is due out June 26. It also includes the singles "Unravelling" and "Be with You."

Muse will launch a U.S. tour in July.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.