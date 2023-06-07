Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness diagnosed with tonsil cancer: "We expect a full recovery"

Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

In an Instagram post, the 61-year-old "Story of My Life" rocker shares that he got the news amid pre-production for the next Social D album.

"I was feeling well enough to continue with recording in the studio up until the very day before surgery," Ness writes. "The band and I were so inspired and excited to lay down these tracks, which by the way sound f****** AWESOME!"

Ness has since undergone surgery and will start radiation treatment in three weeks.

"That should be the last therapy I need," Ness says. "The team of doctors are certain that once finished with this course, I will be able to start the healing and recovery process. We expect a full recovery enabling me to live a long and productive life."

Even still, Social D is postponing the upcoming album's release, as well as the band's summer tour, which Ness says "breaks my heart."

"I can't thank our loyal fans enough who have been waiting so patiently for this," Ness writes. "While it will take a little longer, I promise you that it will be delivered and it will exceed your expectations."

"THANK YOU ALL in advance to our unbelievable fans for YOUR love and support right now," he concludes. "We WILL get through this."

