SOAD's Daron Malakian announces new Scars on Broadway album, '﻿Addicted to Violence'

System of a Down guitarist and vocalist Daron Malakian has announced a new album with his Scars on Broadway project.

The record is called Addicted to Violence and is due out July 18. It marks the third Scars on Broadway album, following 2018's Dictator and 2008's self-titled debut.

The lead single off of Addicted to Violence is called "Killing Spree" and is out now. You can watch its accompanying video via RollingStone.com.

"It's a taboo topic people might be afraid to talk about," Malakian says of "Killing Spree." "Kids have rebelled forever. Mental disorders have always been there too. In the last 15 years, we've seen a generation that will walk into school and kill other students. I'm not glamorizing or advocating it. I'm just saying, ‘The kids are on a f****** killing spree.' It's what I see in front of me."

System of a Down's most recent album remains 2005's Hypnotize, though they did put out a pair of singles in 2020.

You can catch System live playing stadium dates in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Chicago and Toronto in August and September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

