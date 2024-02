Artists including The Smashing Pumpkins, Hozier and Rancid have joined the lineup for the 2024 Osheaga festival, taking place August 2-4 in Montreal.

Other new additions include Brittany Howard, Sleater-Kinney, Two Door Cinema Club, The xx's Romy and The Linda Lindas.

As previously announced, the 2024 Osheaga headliners are Green Day, Noah Kahan and SZA.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Osheaga.com.

