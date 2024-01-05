The Smashing Pumpkins announce open application for new guitarist

Despite all your rage — or, perhaps, because of it — you could be The Smashing Pumpkins' newest member.

The "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" outfit has announced an open call for applicants to become an additional guitar player in the band.

"The application process is open to anyone who might be interested," the Pumpkins write in a Facebook post. If you'd like to apply, send your resume and "related material" to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.

The position will presumably fill the absence of departing guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who'd been with the Pumpkins since 2006 before leaving in 2023. The band, which currently includes original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, has a busy touring schedule for 2024, including U.S. stadium dates with Green Day.

You may recall that Corgan previously held an audition process for a new drummer after Chamberlin left the Pumpkins in 2009. He ended up hiring 19-year-old Mike Byrne, who played with the band until 2014.

