The Smashing Pumpkins, The xx, Lorde among headliners for Lollapalooza 2026

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs after accepting the TEC Innovation Award during the 41st NAMM TEC Awards in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday, January 22, 2026. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The Smashing Pumpkins, The xx and Lorde are among the headliners for Lollapalooza 2026, taking place July 30 to Aug. 2 in Chicago's Grant Park.

The bill also includes Turnstile, sombr, The Neighbourhood, Yungblud, beabadoobee, Empire of the Sun, Not for Radio, Geese, Wet Leg and Wolf Alice.

The other headliners are pop stars Charli XCX, Tate McRae and Olivia Dean, BLACKPINK singer JENNIE and DJ John Summit.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

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