The Smashing Pumpkins, Ramones, Linkin Park receiving stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Smashing Pumpkins, the Ramones and Linkin Park are set to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Los Angeles landmark's 2027 class.

"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment," says Walk of Fame selection chairman Peter Roth in a statement. "These extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft."

Roth adds, "We are honored to recognize their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history."

The dates for the star ceremonies have yet to be announced. Recipients have up to two years after the selection date to schedule their star unveiling.

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