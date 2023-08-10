Smash right through your spotlight: Velvet Revolver photo book announced

The short-lived but eventful history of Velvet Revolver will be chronicled in a new photo book, featuring the work of acclaimed rock photographer Ross Halfin.

"When we started going through the file to put the book together, it brought back a lot of different memories and I have to say it reminded me of what a great band they really were," Halfin says of the Guns N' Roses-meets-Stone Temple Pilots supergroup. "Especially at that time, and even if it wasn't always easy, it was always fun and we did get some great results together which you can now see in this book."

Halfin adds, "I would also like to thank Slash and Duff [McKagan] for their valued contributions."

The book, simply titled Velvet Revolver by Ross Halfin, will be available to preorder beginning Friday, August 11, via Rufus Publications. For more info, visit RufusPublications.com.

Velvet Revolver featured GN'R's Slash and McKagan alongside STP frontman Scott Weiland. The lineup also featured Dave Kushner and ex-Guns drummer Matt Sorum. Following the release of two albums, 2004's double-Platinum Contraband and 2007's Libertad, Weiland left Velvet Revolver in 2008 to reunite with STP.

Following Weiland's departure, the remaining VR members started looking for a new singer, though nothing ever stuck. Aside from a brief reunion performance in 2012 with Weiland, Velvet Revolver remained inactive.

Weiland passed away in 2015, while Slash and McKagan reunited with Axl Rose in Guns N' Roses in 2016.

