Slipknot's Jim Root wants bands to take break from touring to write new album

Slipknot is gearing up for a European tour launching in June before returning to the U.S. to play Ohio's Inkcarceration festival in July. The masked metallers don't have anything on the books after that, and guitarist Jim Root hopes they'll use that time to record a new album.

"After this European run, I told our manager, I'm like, 'Stop booking tours, dude. Stop it,'" Root tells the Turning Wrenches podcast. "I kind of put my foot down and was like, 'We need to stop, man. We just need to stop.' 'Cause I wanna write a record."

Root also feels the band owes it to new drummer Eloy Casagrande, who joined the 'Knot in 2024 following the departure of Jay Weinberg, to record a new album with him.

"We need to get Eloy in a room, and start jamming and getting creative, and get all the rest of the guys in the band to start riffing out and then building them into songs," Root says. "Plus I need the time for myself just to sit here at this desk and be creative."

Root adds that he's written "six new arrangements that I think are worthy of giving to the rest of the guys."

"I'd like to have 20 or 25 before we actually start doing preproduction and rewriting and rearranging and [frontman] Corey [Taylor] putting lyrics on everything," he says.

Slipknot's most recent album is 2022's The End, So Far.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.