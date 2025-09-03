Slipknot's 'Duality' passes 1 billion streams on Spotify

SLIPKNOT Slipknot on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

While Corey Taylor was pushing his fingers into his eyes, people were pushing play on Slipknot's "Duality" many, many times.

The masked metallers' nu metal classic "Duality" has officially passed 1 billion streams on Spotify. It marks the first Slipknot song to join the streaming service's Billions Club playlist.

"Duality" was first released as the lead single off Slipknot's 2004 album, Vol. 3 (The Subliminal Verses). 

Slipknot has also been celebrating another career milestone: the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album. A deluxe reissue of the record is dropping Friday.

