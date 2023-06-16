Slipknot's Corey Taylor supports Anders Colsefni's 'Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.' concerts

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is sharing his support for Anders Colsefni's upcoming Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. tour in Australia.

As previously reported, Colsefni, the original 'Knot vocalist, is performing the band's 1996 debut demo in full during the shows, which kick off in October.

In 1997, Taylor joined Slipknot as their new vocalist, while Consefni moved to percussion and backing vocals before leaving the group altogether shortly thereafter. Taylor has remained Slipknot's frontman, while Colsefni never returned to the band.

In a tweet reacting to news of Colsefni's tour, Taylor writes, "Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know @anderscolsefni is going to crush them."

Taylor previously expressed interest in Colsefni rejoining Slipknot after longtime percussionist Chris Fehn parted ways with the band in 2019 amid a financial dispute. However, Colsefni later stated that a reunion would not be happening.

