Slipknot's Clown staying home from European tour while "supporting my wife through some health issues"

Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan is sitting out at least part of the band's European tour.

In a statement posted to the Knot's Facebook, Clown shares, "I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I'm back home supporting my wife through some health issues."

"I'll be back on the road as soon as I can," he continues. "We've been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon. "

Slipknot's European tour launches Wednesday in Austria and concludes later this month in Spain. The group will return to the U.S. in July to play Wisconsin's Rock Fest and Ohio's Inkcarceration.

