Slipknot's Clown staying home from European tour while "supporting my wife through some health issues"

SLIPKNOT ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan is sitting out at least part of the band's European tour.

In a statement posted to the Knot's Facebook, Clown shares, "I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I'm back home supporting my wife through some health issues."

"I'll be back on the road as soon as I can," he continues. "We've been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon. "

Slipknot's European tour launches Wednesday in Austria and concludes later this month in Spain. The group will return to the U.S. in July to play Wisconsin's Rock Fest and Ohio's Inkcarceration.

