Slipknot's Clown teases 25th anniversary reissue of debut album

By Josh Johnson

Slipknot will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album with a reissue.

Speaking with Metal Hammer, percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan shares, "I'm fully involved with putting together a reissue package, because I'm the band caretaker."

"I'm the one that held everything over the years," Clown says. "All the DAT tapes from the [sound]board from all our first shows, all the videotapes from studio sessions at SR Audio and Indigo Ranch, different test mixes that we gave to other people that we said 'No' to at that time and that were never released, but are amazing."

Clown adds that the upcoming package includes new artwork and photos alongside bonus audio and video.

"It's the best of all things Slipknot," he says.

Slipknot has been celebrating the 25th anniversary on a summer U.S. tour, which concludes Saturday with their Knotfest Iowa festival.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!