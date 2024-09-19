Slipknot's Clown teases 25th anniversary reissue of debut album

Slipknot will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album with a reissue.

Speaking with Metal Hammer, percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan shares, "I'm fully involved with putting together a reissue package, because I'm the band caretaker."

"I'm the one that held everything over the years," Clown says. "All the DAT tapes from the [sound]board from all our first shows, all the videotapes from studio sessions at SR Audio and Indigo Ranch, different test mixes that we gave to other people that we said 'No' to at that time and that were never released, but are amazing."

Clown adds that the upcoming package includes new artwork and photos alongside bonus audio and video.

"It's the best of all things Slipknot," he says.

Slipknot has been celebrating the 25th anniversary on a summer U.S. tour, which concludes Saturday with their Knotfest Iowa festival.

