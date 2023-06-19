Slipknot's Clown leaves European tour; Disturbed cancels two shows

Slipknot's European tour will once again be without percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan.

Upon the outing's kickoff on June 7, Clown shared that he was staying home while "supporting my wife through some health issues." As the tour continued, Clown was able to rejoin the 'Knot for a few shows, including their headlining set at the Download Festival on June 11. But in a statement on June 18, he announced he "had to return back home to be with my wife due to her medical situation."

"Thank you for the overwhelming support for the few shows I was able to make," Clown writes. "I'm so sorry for missing the remainder of these shows, I was really looking forward to being there. As always, I'm so [grateful] for your overwhelming support for our family."

Clown adds that he'll be back with Slipknot for their U.S. show in July.

Meanwhile, Disturbed canceled two shows on their European tour due to frontman David Draiman dealing with vocal issues. The affected dates include Saturday, June 17, at the Pinkpop festival in The Netherlands and Monday, June 19, in Luxembourg.

"Gotta rest and recover," Draiman said. "Crushed."

Disturbed's tour is expected to continue Wednesday, June 21, in Switzerland.

