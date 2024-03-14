Slipknot sons release new single with their band, Vended

Vended

By Andrea Dresdale

Vended, the band that features the sons of Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan and Corey Taylor, has released a new song and video.

"The Far Side" is the follow-up to the band's previous single, "Am I the Only One."

Singer Griffin Taylor tells Kerrang! that the track shows "another side of Vended that hasn't been seen before." He adds, "The focus of this song was pushing our boundaries and abilities to the limit. 'The Far Side' represents a new era of the band; a new level of aggression and rawness."

“It was recorded live in the studio, nothing but raw power and pure energy in the room," Taylor continues. "It fully encapsulates the intensity you would hear in a live setting. Whether you’re seeing us in a club or an arena, the energy you hear live was put directly into this record.”

In addition to Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, Vended features Cole EspelandConnor Grodzicki and Jeremiah Pugh. The band will launch a tour of the U.K. and Europe starting April 25 in Germany.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

